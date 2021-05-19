newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Baby Girl is a shy gal in need of a home

By Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 1 hour ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zyUdu_0a4XBo8200

Baby Girl is a shy, 6-year-old kitty ready to settle into a loving home. She would prefer to be in a space with no children under 8. Baby Girl would love nothing more than to become your quiet, constant companion. If you think Baby Girl is a match for you, please visit www.wihumane.org/adopt today!

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the Wisconsin Humane Society has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gal#Baby Animals#Companion Animals#Animal Shelters#Whs#Home#Love#Door#Ozaukee#West Allis#Brown Counties#Milwaukee#Racine#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
PetsRecord-Journal

Katie Needs A Forever Home

Female, Domestic Short Hair, Brown Tabby, 11-months-old Katie is a beautiful girl who is a bit shy. She needs a quiet home with a very patient person willing to take a lot of time with her to help her get to know her new home and adopter. She is extremely sweet and loves her Temptation treats! She is also playful. Once she knows you she loves to be petted. She will take time to adjust though and will probably always be a shy cat. She may do well with a friendly outgoing male cat who will help her to build her confidence. She tends to pick on her sisters at the shelter. She would also be fine as the only cat.
AgricultureAPG of Wisconsin

Down on the Farm: Babies need a mother’s love

Springtime on the farm means baby animal season. Peeping chicks are due to arrive at the Post Office this week (along with the requisite early-morning phone call for us to come pick them up), and life has been busy in the barn with lambing. Our flock has grown big enough...
California Lifestylekymkemp.com

Tawny Needs a Good Home

This information is provided by Petharbor.com. If you know someone who can help get this animal into a forever home, please pass this along to them. My name is TAWNY. I am a female, tan Pit Bull Terrier mix. The shelter staff think I am about 6 months old. I have been at the shelter since May 01, 2021.
Hawaii LifestyleThegardenisland.com

Kittens need loving homes

LIHU‘E — It’s kitten season on Kaua‘i, and the Kaua‘i Humane Society has a few suggestions for people who run across them on their property or elsewhere on Kaua‘i. “Newborn kittens need to be left with their mother if possible,” said Nicole Schafer Crane, executive director at KHS. “People often bring kittens into the shelter because they were found abandoned. Mama cats will leave their kittens alone for periods of time so she can eat, but more than likely she will return to the babies.”
Texas Crime & SafetyPosted by
Latin Times

Baby Girl Mauled To Death By Pet Dog

A young girl in Texas was mauled to death by the family dog in their backyard just after 5pm last Friday. Police said the family had two dogs in the backyard when one attacked 4-year-old Elayah Brown in their home on Oak Grove Road, Southeast Fort Worth. According to Dallas...
Celebritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

Blue star Simon Webbe and wife welcome baby after difficult pregnancy

Blue star Simon Webbe and his wife Ayshen have spoken of their joy after welcoming a baby girl after two miscarriages. The child, called Cyan Shenel, was delivered early by Caesarean section after doctors discovered she had developed foetal growth restriction. Pop star Webbe is already a father to daughter...
Posted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

HELP: These Hudson Valley Baby Goats Need a Name

Is there anything more delightful than cuddling with baby goats? Probably not. We have a ton of farms in and around the Hudson Valley and Greater Danbury area, but not all of them give you the opportunity to interact with the animals. Cloverbrooke Farm in Hyde Park is known for its interactive farm experience.
PetsPosted by
Racine County Eye

North Shore Bank Launches “For the Love of Animals” May Campaign

North Shore Bank has announced that zoos and humane societies across the state will be the focus of the bank’s second community give-back program “Bank on Kindness,” a campaign to support local efforts of Wisconsin non-profit organizations. Until May 31, the public can donate to the local animal-focused community partner(s) of their choice through a community-focused website created by North Shore Bank.
AnimalsPeople

Rescue Mini Horse Treated to Flower-Filled Maternity Photoshoot Before Welcoming Baby Girl

Waffle went from weary mother-to-be to a stunning proud parent of a beautiful filly in a matter of months thanks to the Humane Society of Missouri's Longmeadow Rescue Ranch. The white miniature horse arrived at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch — "a safe and caring haven to all animals in need," according to director Amanda Mullen — in November 2020. Waffle's previous owners surrendered her to the farm animal rescue along with her colt Toast and several other mini horses.
Celebritiesblackchronicle.com

Samira Wiley Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Lauren Morelli

There’s nothing like a good surprise, and Handmaid’s Tale actress Samira Wiley did it in a big way this past Mother’s Day by dropping a surprise baby unveiling with her wife Lauren Morelli. “Happy 1st Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost...
HealthINFORUM

Baby girl saved in utero by blood transfusion

FARGO — Elenora will be 15 months old next week, but her journey so far has been dangerous and incredible. "We found out she was a girl, and they told us there was a tumor on the placenta," recalls Elenora's mother, Roberta Pytlik. The ultrasounds showed there was a tumor...
Wisconsin GovernmentPosted by
Racine County Eye

Homebound Residents, Teens Can Get Easily Vaccinated

RACINE COUNTY – Local officials are reminding residents – particularly the homebound and teens – that the COVID-19 vaccine is readily available. The Racine County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) is partnering with Ascension Healthcare and Hometown Pharmacy to provide in-home vaccines. If you are homebound in Racine County and would like to schedule an in-home vaccine, call the ADRC at 262-636-3200.
Wisconsin GovernmentPosted by
Racine County Eye

Racine 4th Fest Parade, Fireworks Are A Go

RACINE – The Racine 4th Fest Parade and fireworks are on for this year. The annual event is planned for Monday, July 5 because July 4 falls on a Sunday. 4th Fest of Greater Racine Inc., the organization that stages the event, plans to make an announcement with details for parade unit entries on Tuesday.
Illinois SocietyFreeport Journal Standard

FHN helps parents with diapers, baby needs in Freeport

FREEPORT — The cost of keeping fresh diapers on hand can get high quickly for new parents. Those costs can stretch a family's budget thin, especially in an economy upended by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The staff at FHN knows that, so they organized the first-ever diaper giveaway...
Wisconsin GovernmentPosted by
Racine County Eye

Submit your Racine Prom 2021 photos

Racine Rotary Prom 2021 will be held Saturday, May 15 at the Racine County Fairgrounds. For many teens, this is their first big event since the COVID-19 pandemic. So we’re inviting the public to share their Racine Prom 2021 photos. Click on this link to submit your photos. We’ll also...
Wisconsin GovernmentPosted by
Racine County Eye

Racine Zoo Concert Lineup 2021

RACINE, WI – The Racine Zoo is looking forward to summer and is excited to announce the artist lineup for their three 2021 concert series. This also includes their 34th annual Animal Crackers concerts and the debut of Animal Crackers Junior and Music at the Zoo concerts. Concerts at the Zoo are a Racine tradition that residents have come to enjoy year after year.