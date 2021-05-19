Baby Girl is a shy gal in need of a home

Baby Girl is a shy, 6-year-old kitty ready to settle into a loving home. She would prefer to be in a space with no children under 8. Baby Girl would love nothing more than to become your quiet, constant companion. If you think Baby Girl is a match for you, please visit www.wihumane.org/adopt today!

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the Wisconsin Humane Society has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.