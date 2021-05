Tyler Shelvin dreamed of the day he would get the call in the NFL Draft and now he's signed his rookie contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, he said on Instagram on Monday. "Ever since a kid, that's all I learned how to do," Shelvin said after he was drafted. "I played multiple sports such as basketball and baseball, but I fell in love with football at young age. So I stuck with that, played in middle school, (then) high school. Then I had a blessed opportunity to go to any school I wanted.