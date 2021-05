Well into the 21st century, the federal government still lacks the capacity to deliver aid to the poorest and most vulnerable Americans in a crisis. To anyone who has followed the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) struggles to distribute relief in the aftermath of natural disasters, this fact has been obvious since Hurricane Katrina. But COVID-19 puts it in even starker relief. As many as 12 million eligible Americans did not receive a stimulus payment in 2020 – most of whom did not file taxes because of their low income – and there is no reason to believe that the latest round of payments has improved on this dismal figure.