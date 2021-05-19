This is Panel Syndicate, the digital platform with Spanish authors that wants to revolutionize the world comic
In 2007 the British band Radiohead, free of any record contracts, decided to offer ‘In Rainbows’, their first album in four years, directly to their fans in digital format, allowing them to decide how much they wanted to pay. Thom Yorke and company opened a path that, at present, has been incorporated as one more option within the spectrum of possibility is that artists have to distribute and monetize their work.www.explica.co