Major League Soccer’s reputation as one of the tougher leagues to predict is never too far from the truth. These clubs are a few examples of those touted to either do well or poorly this season but after three weeks of MLS regular season action, the early report cards offer some blindsides for fans and analysts alike. For this article, I only selected clubs who played 3 league matches, which means Real Salt Lake (overachieving) and Columbus Crew and Toronto FC (underachieving, though they also had to balance CONCACAF Champions League commitment) has to settle for being honorable(?) mentions along with LA Galaxy (5th place in West with 6 points in 3 games).