They will make a spectacular Batman animation series

After a lot of teases from Epic Games and DC Comics, the Batman Zero skins finally make their way into Fortnite this week. This event, Epic Games drop details as to how you can get your hands on the two specialty skins of Batman and Harley Quinn, which we have snippets of that info below. The shorthand, if you haven't already been reading about it on our website from the several articles we release the past two weeks, is that you'll have to get your hands on the matching print comic book to snag them. They're not in the item shop and cannot be purchased in any conventional way. (We're sure someone will hack it or sell them, considering how insanely popular they have been even before being released.) Best of luck to you snagging them!