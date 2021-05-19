They will make a spectacular Batman animation series
Three incredible talents have come together to make an animated series about Batman that DC Comics fans are sure to love. Matt reeves, JJ Abrams Y Bruce Timm have come together to make the series Batman: Caped Crusader that will come to HBO Max Y cartoon Network. Using state-of-the-art animation, they will reinvent the mythology of the Dark Knight and its iconic gallery of villains with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters, and intense action sequences. All this set in a visually stunning world.www.explica.co