They will make a spectacular Batman animation series

By Explica .co
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThree incredible talents have come together to make an animated series about Batman that DC Comics fans are sure to love. Matt reeves, JJ Abrams Y Bruce Timm have come together to make the series Batman: Caped Crusader that will come to HBO Max Y cartoon Network. Using state-of-the-art animation, they will reinvent the mythology of the Dark Knight and its iconic gallery of villains with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters, and intense action sequences. All this set in a visually stunning world.

