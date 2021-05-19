United Way of Mower County raises nearly $1.1 million during 2020 Community Campaign

Mower County logged 4,530 confirmed and 127 probable COVID-19 cases Friday for a cumulative total of 4,657 since the onset of the pandemic, up nine from Thursday, according to statistics released Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health. Pam Kellogg, Division Manager wiht Mower County Health and Human Services reported that there are currently approximately 50 active COVID-19 cases in the county. Health officials stated that 42,141 healthcare workers in the state have now tested positive for the virus, and just over 575,100 people have been reported as no longer needing isolation.