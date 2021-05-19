United Way of Mower County raises nearly $1.1 million during 2020 Community Campaign
The United Way of Mower County announced Tuesday that their 2020 Community Campaign raised just shy of $1.1 million dollars. Jacob Steiner, Marketing and Resource Development Coordinator with the United Way of Mower County stated to KAUS that 2,500 individuals, 30 community-minded businesses and two foundations allowed the UWMC to allocate critical funds to several non-profit partners coordinating a number of programs around Mower County….www.myaustinminnesota.com