Minnesota Government

United Way of Mower County raises nearly $1.1 million during 2020 Community Campaign

myaustinminnesota.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Way of Mower County announced Tuesday that their 2020 Community Campaign raised just shy of $1.1 million dollars. Jacob Steiner, Marketing and Resource Development Coordinator with the United Way of Mower County stated to KAUS that 2,500 individuals, 30 community-minded businesses and two foundations allowed the UWMC to allocate critical funds to several non-profit partners coordinating a number of programs around Mower County….

www.myaustinminnesota.com
