The title for the second episode of Pose’s final season (which aired in tandem with its premiere opener) hints at exactly what dominates the hour-long proceedings. Only, it would have perhaps been more accurate had the title been a plural. “Intervention” may hint at the staged gathering wherein Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) and the House of Evangelista lovingly attempt to get Pray Tell (Billy Porter) to acknowledge the fact that he has a drinking problem, but there were several scenes peppered throughout that followed that very same dynamic (see: Papi and Angel, Elektra and Lulu).