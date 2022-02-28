I shopped at Aldi and Lidl to see which grocery store was better, and the newer chain was clearly superior

I compared Aldi and Lidl, two popular budget grocery-store chains. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

I compared the popular budget grocery chains Aldi and Lidl to see which was better.

Aldi had low prices but was confusing and disorganized with a lacking produce section.

Lidl was my winner with incredible offerings, unique products, and well-organized aisles.

In the ultimate showdown, I'm comparing two popular German grocery chains in the US: Aldi and Lidl.

It turns out the two seemingly similar competitors are much more different than I'd imagined.

Aldi is a cult-favorite store known for its low prices and special offers

What started as a single grocery store in Germany in the early 1900s has become a prolific budget chain in America. The two brothers behind the store split it into Nord (north) and Süd (south) in the 1960s following a debate about whether they should sell cigarettes .

The Nord division acquired Trader Joe's. The Süd branch owns and operates the 2,000 Aldi stores in the US.

US Aldis are beloved for their limited selections and reliable, cheap house-brand staples with no synthetic colors, added MSG, or partially hydrogenated oils .

Its white-label products are often manufactured by national brands that cost two or three times as much. Fans also love the Aldi Savers specials — its "lowest of low prices" offers — and Aldi Finds, seasonal items that are available for only two weeks.

Lidl is a quickly growing chain with low prices

A relative upstart, dating to 1973 in Ludwigshafen, Germany, Lidl reached the US in 2017.

The chain has opened 100 stores across the East Coast, with plans to open 50 more by the end of 2021 and a fourth distribution center in Covington, Georgia, by 2022.

Like Aldi, Lidl promises a limited selection of high-quality, brand-agnostic products at discount prices, and an unfussy shopping experience.

The chains have a few things in common

Other than German roots and a business structure centering cheap, private-label goods, their similarities include:

Display-ready case packaging to save on labor costs.

Premium product lines (Aldi's Specially Selected and Lidl's Preferred Selection ).

Confidence in its brands via Aldi's " Twice as Nice Guarantee " and Lidl's " Love It Guarantee ." In both cases, if you don't like a store-brand item, you can get your money back and exchange it for the same product or a comparable one.

To eliminate any unfair advantages, since many of Lidl's locations are new, I visited two established Aldis, a newer Lidl, and a Lidl that was retrofitted to a supermarket. All were in the Atlanta suburbs.

Keep reading to see how the in-store shopping experiences compared.

I visited Aldi with a quarter in hand so I could use a shopping cart

This Aldi was in a strip mall. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

In a nook by the entrance were rows of neatly nested full-sized shopping carts, which require a quarter to unlock. You get the quarter back when you return your cart.

You need a quarter to use Aldi's carts. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

A sign explained that the deposit incentivized shoppers to return their carts instead of dangerously cluttering the parking lot and creating a job the store would need to hire for.

Inside, I felt visually overloaded and like I was in an auditory vacuum

The lack of white noise or background music was off-putting — there was a kind of soundproof feeling that pressed on my ears, broken only by the slightest hint of a hum from the fluorescent lights hung from drop ceilings.

In contrast to this void was a visual assault led by the dirty-looking gold-and-cream speckled floor tile.

I stepped in the store and was hit with a barrage of junk food in my line of vision.

A glance to the side provided a bit more framing, with metal railings separating the entrance and exit areas.

The store felt eerie. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

Down the first aisle, I encountered all manner of snacks : nuts, cookies, crackers, chips, and candy.

The first aisle in this Aldi was loaded with snacks. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

The brands included Clancy's for salty snacks, Savoritz for crackers, Benton's for cookies and sweet baked goods, Southern Grove for nuts, Simply Nature for seemingly healthy snacks, and Lunch Buddies for fruit snacks and puddings.

Right after this aisle of temptation was another: the alcohol selection, which was varied and cheap.

Vista Bay is Aldi's line of hard seltzers. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

Aldi's Vista Bay hard seltzers were on display, though there weren't any beers or cocktail mixers.

There were a ton of affordable wine options, including Aldi's Winking Owl label that's usually under $3. The section was very well-stocked.

Aldi had so much wine. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

Confusingly, the next section had protein bars and supplements, cereal, breakfast items like syrup and pancake mix, peanut butters, and salad dressings.

Aldi also had some familiar labels. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

Many of Aldi's brands — Millville, Aunt Maple's, Baker's Treat, and Tuscan Garden — closely resembled its national producers, which felt reassuring.

At the end of the aisle was an endcap of coffee and a dairy case lining the short back wall

The store had a few coffee varieties. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

The store had its own versions of K-cups, bags of ground coffee, hot-cocoa mix, and espresso powder.

At the back of the store was a giant dairy section with gallons of conventional milk at roughly half the cost of supermarket brands.

Aldi's dairy selection was massive. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

All of the containers were labeled Friendly Farms to match the rest of Aldi's dairy selection of nondairy milks, creamers, yogurt, cottage cheese, and the like.

Mixed in were some recognizable brands: Lifeway kefir, Chobani, and Dannon offshoots.

I noticed Aldi sold some name-brand yogurts too. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

Eggs followed, at $2.79 for an organic dozen and $2.95 for 32 ounces of whites.

Juices by Nature's Nectar kept the breakfast theme going, and there was a small selection of Happy Farms shredded cheeses for $2.79 a bag.

Bacon and sausages were on this back wall — including options from Aldi's Never Any brand of meats without added hormones, steroids, and antibiotics — followed by Little Salad Bar bagged and chopped salads for $2 or $3.

Open chilled shelving had cold cuts, take-and-bake pizzas, and sausages

I saw plenty of packages of sliced cold cuts, Lunchables, and take-and-bake pizzas.

At the end of this wall, the meats started … and ended.

The meat selection didn't impress me. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

This section was mostly popular cuts of chicken, beef, and pork. I also noticed a few pieces of salmon.

I thought the meats weren't much cheaper than sale prices at conventional grocery stores.

I wasn't blown away by Aldi's meat prices either. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

In an adjacent case, an assortment of cheeses seemed promising but upon closer inspection had mostly ordinary blocks, singles, cream cheeses, and nicer versions of some common specialty cheeses like mozzarella, cheddar, and Havarti.

Aldi is said to have a unique and cheap cheese selection , but I didn't see evidence of that in either store. The seasonal cheeses must have sold out fast or been under-ordered.

I made my way to the back aisles, where nothing really made sense

The aisle right behind the snacks aisle had a mishmash of paper towels, melting cheese, lightbulbs, and socks.

This Aldi aisle made no sense to me. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

A small baking section with products labeled Baker's Corner offered cake, cookie, muffin, and biscuit mixes, including a rosemary-garlic version I hadn't seen from any other brand.

There was name-brand representation from Betty Crocker, Jiffy, and Bisquick.

There were, somehow, more snacks and beans

As I kept walking, I got more confused.

I found single-portion nuts and applesauce containers among croutons, shelf-stable iced lattes, juice blends, cheese curls, and a couple of cases of beans.

Across from that randomness was a small seasonal section that segued into limited-edition items, where it got even more confusing.

This is where you can score Aldi Finds , two-week promotional products that could become part of the permanent rotation based on their performance.

Aldi Finds are popular among shoppers who love the chain. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

I guess this was the "stumble-upon" area, the shelves you wander aimlessly until find yourself clutching unheard-of food items and homewares you didn't know you needed.

Continuing on, I hit the canned goods, which felt more familiar and reasonable — exciting, even, at only $0.50 for most items and $0.89 for organic ones. I noticed, though, that the prices of canned veggies varied by $0.39 from one Aldi to the other, even though the locations were close.

Aldi's canned goods were nice and cheap. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

The produce section in the middle of the store felt like a plastic-filled afterthought

A rule of thumb for healthy grocery shopping is to "shop the perimeter," where dairy, fruits, veggies, and fresh-baked items are typically found.

But you can throw this out the window at Aldi: The produce was smack-dab in the middle like an afterthought.

Aldi's produce was in the middle of the store. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

In the produce section, freshness and stock seemed to be lacking in both Aldi stores I visited.

If there's one thing even the most devout Aldi lover would admit, it's that the greens could use some sprucing.

The Aldi produce selection was lacking. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

The produce items were wrapped in plastic at room temperature, so I wasn't surprised that the section looked kind of sad.

Aldi's produce was kept at room temperature. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

I felt like I could tell which cases were recent arrivals, and though some of the more resilient items — like root vegetables, hard fruits, and cabbages — were in tip-top shape, it was pretty hit or miss.

Also, all that plastic packaging made me cringe. I get that it's neater and more sanitary to have fewer hands on your food, but not being able to pick my own broccoli felt weird.

Few things were priced by the pound — but for those that were, an ancient-looking scale sat at the ready.

The bread section was cheap and had plenty of options

Aldi's bread selection was killer and cheap. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

Aldi's brand L'oven blew me away with its many types of bagels, thins, rolls, and loaves of sliced bread, as cheap as $0.55 for white and $0.59 for split wheat.

I was impressed by the Fit & Active low-calorie, low-carb loaf of bread for just $1.79.

The chain's wide-pan whole-grain breads were only $1.25, which is amazing when you consider a similar loaf can cost over $3.

Aldi had some fancier-looking options, like brioche buns. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

Where L'oven ended was where Bake Shop Bakery began, with packaged muffins, pudding cakes, doughnuts, and sweet-loaf slices.

Aldi's Specially Selected line offered brioche, naan, and other global treats.

Aldi also had naan, bagels, and croissants. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

Then I hit a wall with Aldi's LiveGFree gluten-free crackers, mac and cheese, organic brown rice and quinoa, muffins, snack bars, bread, and baking mixes.

But beneath that were a bunch of gluten-containing offerings, like keto bread, pitas, and Hawaiian rolls, making this feel like another afterthought or overflow corner.

Some frozen-food options seemed perfect for smaller households

The frozen section was well stocked. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

Along the frozen-food wall I found raw meats like chicken, beef, and ground turkey; a good selection of processed chicken products like Kirkwood patties, nuggets, and strips; and Fremont Fish Market flounder, salmon, ahi tuna, fish sticks, and shrimp.

Most of this seafood was packaged for smaller households, but when I broke down the package prices by pound, I realized they cost the same as, if not more than, what you'd pay at conventional supermarkets.

A center case had a few frozen potato items, basic pizzas by Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen, and flatbreads and other pizzas by Specially Selected.

Other frozen-meal options included Fusia for stir-frys and sushi, Casa Mamita for Mexican dishes, and Bremer for lasagna rolls, sandwiches, meatballs, and shepherd's pie.

There was only one center freezer section like this in the store. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

Dessert was relegated to only three doors, with cheesecake bites, popsicles, and a few types of ice cream by Belmont and keto-friendly, high-protein pints from Sundae Shop.

Aldi had some fun frozen desserts. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

Mochi ice creams, Oreo-type ice-cream sandwiches, and macarons were a pleasant surprise.

Back in the regular aisles, I found some essentials

The toiletries included national brands like Listerine, Pantene, and Head & Shoulders, but these were smaller packages priced noncompetitively and relegated to an endcap.

Most of the toiletries at Aldi seemed to be name-brand. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

Around the corner I found the paper goods I had thought were missing when I first encountered paper towels in the store.

Sundry cleaning items followed, with products from Aldi's brands Boulder and Radiance and national ones like Dawn, Cascade, and Fabuloso, as well as plant-based cleaners from newer entrants like Boulder Clean .

I wasn't expecting to find paper goods here. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

I hit the last of the pantry fillers: canned soups, pasta and sauces, instant potatoes, and rice.

If you want rice, you have a few kinds to choose from. If you want pasta, you get the standard handful of shapes — however, I did appreciate the uncommon black-soybean spaghetti.

Aldi's rice selection was awesome, but its pasta section was lacking. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

Tomato sauces were run-of-the-mill. Condiments and specialty sauces must have been scattered throughout the store; I didn't find them here.

Checking out was much more efficient than shopping at Aldi

Aldi's checkout process was so fast. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

Every Aldi lets cashiers sit. They load a cart at the end of the conveyor with your just-scanned items.

They do this tremendously quickly, aided by long barcodes designed for easier scanning .

Cashiers at Aldi were allowed to sit. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

Aldi charges for bags, so be sure to bring your own.

After paying, you take the full cart and swap it with your own empty one (or grab your stuff if your shopping day was light), then snag a spot on the long counters by the exit to bag your groceries.

Aldi had a counter near the exit where you could load up your bags. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

Next I visited Lidl, the new kid on the block

Lidl's exterior was impressive. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

Lidl's new freestanding stores are distinctive with glass facades, trapezoidal rooflines, and higher-end interior fittings.

Lidl brings these unique interior details with them when moving into grocery stores that are already standing, which is why it can take the chain more time to renovate.

Lidl differs from its European counterparts in that its US stores are about twice the size and offer nearly triple the products, with a greater emphasis on organic and locally sourced ones.

Lidl had carts in 2 sizes for smaller shops and big hauls

Its carts didn't require a deposit and were available in full and half sizes. Some locations even have miniature carts for children.

Lidl had two cart sizes. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

There was also a station stocked with sanitizing spray, paper towels, and gloves.

Upon entering, I felt lightness and brightness

An airy vestibule had special buys stacked against wallpapered faux-rustic walls.

The Lidl entrance was kind of comforting. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

The high ceilings and nearly floor-to-ceiling windows, polished concrete floors, and bright-white track lighting felt industrial chic. The openness and modern ruggedness recalled trendy loft housing designs.

The Lidl felt comfortable and homey. And maybe because of the open-rafter acoustics, the lack of music wasn't immediately noticeable — there was white noise and ambient rustling.

A metal divider separated the exit path from the entry and was lined by a garden area with small plants and bouquets.

The first thing I saw was a gardening section. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

The next thing I saw was a bustling produce section . Unlike Aldi, where I was thrust into a shopping aisle, Lidl had an expanse for you to catch your breath and survey the space.

In the newer stores, you can go right to the greens or hug the wall to peruse baked goods.

I was also greeted by Lidl's produce. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

Though not every Lidl has the same layout, the chain has aisle signage and categories, which I sorely missed at Aldi.

Lidl's bakery section blew me away

By the front door was a display of mass-produced baked goods, like cookies, two-bite cupcakes, brownies, pies, and tray danishes.

Lidl had some classic American and European treats. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

In addition to stocking American basics , Lidl gave a nod to its European roots with imported treats like Swiss loaves, sponge cakes, and seasonal baked goods.

Fresh-baked items are part of what has made Lidl such an impressive newcomer — viennoiseries, artisan breads, oversized cookies, yeast doughnuts, and more are made on site.

It also had incredibly moist muffins (I ate three in bed in one night) and iced cinnamon rolls delivered from its distribution centers.

The bakery section blew me away. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

The selection of pastry items was wide. Croissants had different percentages of butter or fillings such as almond or chocolate. Some offerings were European specialties.

Lidl had tons of pastries and breads. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

Lidl's ciabattas, focaccias, and rustic loaves came in a nice variety and could be sliced to order.

Day-old breads were 30% off. These kinds of bins were found throughout the store to help shoppers make the most of already low prices.

I also loved Lidl's clearance bin for items about to become stale. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

On the next wall, Lidl had its own branded rolls, bagels, and sandwich breads alongside breads from King's Hawaiian, Dave's Killer Bread, Nature's Own, and Martin's, and lavash and naan from Atoria's.

The prices were low: $0.59 for white bread, $1.25 for wide-pan multigrain loaves, $1 and change for bagels, and $2.29 for brioche.

Conveniently next to the bread were spreads like peanut butter, honey, European jams, and more.

Conveniently, popular bread toppers were up next. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

This wall shared an aisle with the produce, lit up to make the greens pop as they do at high-priced organic markets.

Lidl's produce section was way bigger than Aldi's and had less plastic

This produce display at Lidl reminded me of Aldi. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

In the middle section I found bags of produce in the boxes they were shipped in, similar to how Aldi stocks its fruits and vegetables.

Aldi had a lot of options. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

The selection was bigger and more diverse than what I found at Aldi, with rows devoted to several types of apples, potatoes, onions, and tomatoes. Many organic vegetables were available too.

While I could select some vegetables — like broccoli, melons, some tomatoes, and cabbages — most were already neatly bagged, with a less jarring amount of plastic than at Aldi.

Lidl also had salad kits and leaf mixes to rival any conventional supermarket — with prices on par with the best sales. Most were under the Lidl or Lidl Organic labels, with appearances by Dole and Taylor Farms.

Lidl's bagged salads were pretty affordable. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

Trail mixes, dried fruit, and nuts rounded out this section of Lidl

The nuts were a mix of brands and quality. I've had a few stale nuts from the store but used my "Love It Guarantee" to get a refund.

Lidl had quite a selection of nuts. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

Some nuts were in a bulk dispenser like you'd see in a Whole Foods. An assortment of coffee and tea ended the aisle.

Lidl also had a lot of coffees and teas. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

Continuing on, I saw impressive displays of raw and prepared seafood and meats

Lidl prides itself on its salmon selection; all the packages were stamped with their country of origin.

Atlantic, Chilean, Norwegian, farmed, marinated, cedar-planked — I found it all, with one variety or another on sale. Many were in vacuum-sealed packs.

Lidl's salmon selection was impressive. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

There was cod, whiting, flounder, mahi-mahi, and other popular white fish, plus bay and sea scallops, a fantastic score on sale.

Bagged shrimp in different sizes were in the vicinity, but the per-pound pricing wasn't quite as competitive.

The meat section was also great. Lidl's steaks were individually packed, perfect for smaller households or stocking in a freezer .

Unlike at Aldi, meat was easy to buy in bulk at Lidl, with cheap whole loins of pork, beef, and even turkey.

Aldi's pork selection was a little more varied with better value than what I saw here, but Lidl had some recognizable brands including Premio and Johnsonville.

I recognized a few brands Lidl was selling. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

Open chillers were loaded with juices, cold cuts, cheeses, and more

The in-wall open chillers started with a section for seasonal items like holiday cookies and rolls.

There were lots of refrigerated beverages, such as juices, espresso drinks, kombucha, and iced tea.

These shelves had a range of stuff, from kombucha to pickles. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

Then came enormous take-and-bake pizzas ( think what you might find at Costco ) plus fresh ravioli, stromboli, sushi, and deli sides.

The take-and-bake pizzas were massive. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

Completing that wall was a greater range of cold cuts, shredded cheeses ($2.79, same as Aldi), and sliced cheeses (under $2).

I recognized brands like Oscar Mayer and Hillshire Farms next to Lidl's own lines.

Lidl's lunch-meat selection was impressive. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

Lidl had bulk and smaller packs of cheese with different qualities and price tiers , from budget-friendly resealable packs of slices to fancy-sounding blocks.

I appreciated some of the specialty imports and the fun regional American items like cheese curds and string cheese.

Lidl had unique cheeses, which I appreciated. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

The dairy section was excellent and quite large

The section started with typical and gourmet cheeses and kept impressing me as I made my way down the wall.

The butter offerings included alternatives, name brands, and Irish and European styles. There were different flavored and textured cream cheeses, plus yogurts from multiple brands made with milk, almonds, or soy.

Lidl's dairy selection blew me away. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

The nondairy alternatives carried over into the creamers and milks, which were conventionally packaged and cheap, at $1.32 for a gallon and $0.75 for a half. Organic milk was $2.89.

In the well-stocked egg section, a quart of liquid whites was only $2.25 — less than half conventional-brand prices — and 18 cage-free eggs cost $3.29.

I reached a corner with name brands and premade foods

This section was as fun and full of surprises as Trader Joe's frozen-foods area.

I found box meals from Boston Market and Lean Cuisine; snacks from national favorites like White Castle, Hot Pockets, and Super Pretzel; regional snacks like toasted ravioli; and global goods including falafel, Indian curries, and egg rolls.

Lidl had so much frozen food for me to look through. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

The international-foods corner transitioned into an impressive frozen-pizza selection with thin-crust pizzas to rival Newman's Own for nutrition and taste; rising-crust pizzas; and organic choices.

Lidl had frozen pizzas if the take-and-bake ones aren't for you. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

Lidl's European influence came through again with tarte flambées, stone-baked pizzas, flatbread crusts, and a line of pizzas imported from Italy.

Lidl's dessert case smoked Aldi's in terms of variety

Lidl offered flavors of its brand of gelato alongside American favorites , bulk pails, and half-gallons of churned ice creams.

The ice-cream section was packed. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

Ice-cream-truck favorites followed, and pint-sized premiums gave way to another dessert case of imports.

Macarons, German cakes, Berliners, baklava, eclairs, tiramisu, and frozen cakes lined the shelves above cheesecakes available by the slice or whole.

This section had Lidl's label and name-brand offerings. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

Next to this aisle was a strip of display cases with items families tend to stock up on, like different iterations of potatoes, from fries to tots, in regular and bulk sizes.

From the Preferred Selection brand were gems like Duchess Potatoes and Belgian novelties like chunky chips (crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside) and potato waffles.

I saw so many frozen potatoes. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

There were frozen vegetables just as likely to be from Green Giant as Lidl.

For cost-conscious families there were massive Tropicland bags of plain staples.

Lidl's selection of heat-and-eat chicken included popular items from Tyson and Fast Fixin', and two dinosaur-nugget choices.

The Farm Rich and Cooked Perfect meatballs provided variety, and there were a few types of frozen Lidl beef burgers.

I saw a case for overflow clearance items and last-chance deals on seasonal stuff. Nearby were "while supplies last" specials that change every month or so.

This area included an Aldi level of motley items piled messily in the case. I saw Bantam blueberry stuffed pancakes, Caulipower chicken tenders, and specials like Irish beef burgers.

The spices-and-seasonings section was exciting and varied

I found this section to be exciting, reducing the need to go to a specialty market for interesting spice blends or canned goods.

I could happily fill my spice cabinet here. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

After this mini square was one for beverages. There was plenty of water, plus an assortment of sodas and iced teas.

Lidl's wine section was bare, though the paper goods seemed fully stocked

Lidl's wine is curated by Adam Lapierre , one of about 400 Masters of Wine, but this store seemed to have underestimated demand. Many price tags sat below empty shelves.

Aldi's wine section was much more well-stocked and varied.

Lidl seemed to be missing a few labels. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

The last stretch of the perimeter was dedicated to bulk paper goods that asked to be compared to Charmin, Angel Soft, Bounty, and Sparkle.

Most of the paper goods were together. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

At the center of the store were seasonal items, housewares, stationery, crafting supplies, car-care products, and clothes

This is where you stumble upon the odds and ends you've been meaning to buy — I scored furniture-feet covers and drawer dividers.

These reminded me of Aldi Finds, except a lot more organized.

The bins kept these irregularly shaped products from looking too haphazard, and the organization made a lot more sense than at Aldi.

These were fun to look through. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

At Lidl, the car stuff was with other outdoor stuff, the laundry baskets were with the mesh laundry bags, and the seasonal kids' things were together.

Lidl had a lot of personal-care basics for adults, kids, and babies

Where those miscellaneous bins dropped off were shelves of toiletries and medicines from Lidl and some national brands.

The personal-care section felt well stocked. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

The store had necessities for baby care including food, diapers, and cleaning products. Aldi didn't have a section like this at all.

The baby section was filled with products. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

Lidl's pet section was no slouch either, with jerkies, treats, and grain-free snacks and limited-ingredient foods under brands like Evolve and Furtrition by Lidl.

Then I was back to aisles with pantry staples

The Latin food section, a permanent feature in the store, was impressive and well-organized.

I loved the options in this section. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

The organic section is also a year-round display.

These options are sprinkled through other sections — a merchandising decision that makes sense given Lidl's emphasis on organic, locally sourced products — but reserved shelf space to feature highlights makes it easy for shoppers to get in and out with exactly what they need.

Lidl's organic items were clearly labeled. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

Even better, the prices of these organic items were much lower than what I'd seen in other mainstream US supermarkets.

Lidl's gluten-free section was clearly labeled and filled with pastas, cookies, crackers, and mac and cheese. It felt much more thoughtful than Aldi's small gluten-free section.

The gluten-free products were not haphazardly thrown together. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

The snack section was bustling with options

Aldi may have put snacks front and center, but Lidl represented . Case after case of potato chips, pretzels, tortilla chips, salsas, and popcorns dominated a row.

The variety was consistently excellent, and so was the stock. I think Lidl's regular chips give Lay's chips a run for their money.

I saw Lidl's brand and Herr's. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

Lidl's cookie selection is better than what I've found at both Aldi and even wider-selection grocery stores

Lidl's cookies and crackers didn't miss either.

Lidl's offerings resembled Nabisco and Keebler favorites and included some gourmet options like chocolate-covered butter cookies, crepe cookies, Café Noir coffee-glazed cookies, Belgian thins, bags of Italian shortbread, speculoos, Jaffa cakes, and sugar-crusted Dutch butter cookies.

This section is a gourmet-cookie lover's heaven. Right next to it were interesting twists on classics, such as filled cookies and paper-bag cookies that reminded me of Pepperidge Farm.

Lidl had so many snacks. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

This area had name brands like Ritz and Triscuits, plus store-brand cheese crackers and club crackers.

Organic and specialty chocolate bars and name-brand candy concluded this aisle.

The chocolate section was impressive. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

Lidl's pasta offerings were OK, but its nontraditional sauces blew me away

Lidl's pasta sauces and pasta shapes were as limited as Aldi's. But I appreciated the pestos, Banza chickpea and pea pastas, and gnocchi.

There weren't many pasta-sauce options. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

Lidl's pasta sauces were lacking, but its condiment-and-sauces section was not.

The assortment reminded me of Trader Joe's because of how varied and fun it was.

It offered interesting flavors from across the country and around the world in curries, dipping sauces, marinades, dressings, barbecue sauces, and seasoning blends.

These marinades and dipping sauces seemed fancy and cool. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

For sauce-and-spice collectors like myself, this pocket of flavors was hard to walk past, as you never know which new ones have joined the collection.

Lidl's baker's corner was a treasure trove of essentials and higher-end natural-market products

The baking-product prices were much lower than, say, a big bag of Truvia or almond flour at your local Kroger or Sprouts. The availability of newer health-conscious choices at a discount is a boon.

The baking section had some impressive deals. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

There were tried-and-true pie fillings, nuts, and frostings, as well as good-quality baking chips and more indulgent novelties like Andes mint chocolate.

Lidl's canned-foods aisle had tons of grocery-shopping staples

Lidl's canned pulses and vegetables had prices comparable to Aldi's.

It had multiple varieties of basics like canned tomatoes and mixed bags of rices.

There were plenty of canned goods in Lidl. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

The main aisles are within range of the registers

The cashiers at Lidl stand, as they do almost everywhere but Aldi. Though Lidl's products don't have easy-scan bar codes, these cashiers are not slowed down.

The conveyor belts at Lidl's checkouts split into two channels after passing the scanner, allowing a cashier to start another customer's order while you're still paying for or bagging yours.

Lidl had two-lane conveyor belts. Su-Jit Lin for Insider

Newer Lidl locations have swing-arm credit-card machines that let you pay and pack while the next customer's groceries are sorted down the other side.

If that's too much pressure, there's a long Aldi-style counter just beyond the registers where you can bag at your leisure. Lidl also charges for bags.

Lidl is the hybrid, no-fuss grocery store I've been waiting for

Since Lidl came to the US, it's been compared to Aldi. But Lidl should be viewed as a threat to every US supermarket — it's totally coming for the crown.

Delays in Lidl's expansion in the US allowed the chain to observe and perfect what Americans want in a shopping experience. There's a vivaciousness and wholesomeness that makes Lidl feel like a more premium store, with casual, whimsical branding decisions that keep it feeling accessible.

Lidl is a wonderful hybrid of the no-frills, white-label approach of Aldi, the wide selections and on-site bakeries of conventional supermarkets, and the "surprise" goods of Trader Joe's — minus the fuss, crowds, and chaos.

It's budget without the feel, quality without the pretension. It offers consistency without being stuck in "basic" mode and novelty without sacrificing authenticity. And it provides a ton of trusted national brands without overwhelming you with redundancy.

In other words, Lidl makes Aldi look like a dingy, low-rent prototype.

Call me a Lidl convert, because the new kid won by a landslide.

The better experience, assortment, and quality of white-label and premium goods at similar prices have Aldi in checkmate.

Lidl is coming for the budget-buy throne, and it's not planning on stopping there. It's on a quest to change how America shops for groceries.

And I, for one, am ready for it.