UPPER MERION — VFW Post 7878 in King of Prussia was a night of remembrance on Monday, April 27th. Rolling Thunder made the presentation of the POW-MIA Chair that will be displayed at the post. The night began with the sound of bagpipes from Irish Thunder Pipes and Drums playing some tunes honoring our military. The dedication was then open with a prayer, Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of The National Anthem.