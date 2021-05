Professor Emerita Mary Ruth Falk, a longtime member of the legal writing faculty, died in her New York home on March 21, 2021, following a recurrence of lymphoma. She was 78. Falk, known as “Mollie” to family and friends, joined the faculty of Brooklyn Law School in 1987, where she taught a variety of legal writing courses, including the Law School’s first advanced legal writing seminar. She served as chair of the Edward V. Sparer Public Interest Law Fellowship Selection Committee and as supervisor of the Jerome Prince Memorial Evidence Competition. She retired from teaching in 2016, but continued to write and publish articles.