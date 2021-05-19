In Tunisia, UNICEF-Supported Scouts Protect Their Community From COVID-19
Sharing important health safety tips with passersby and helping out in vaccination centers, UNICEF-trained teens are taking action to end the pandemic. TUNIS, Tunisia — In the grey drizzle of a wide street bustling with pedestrians and passing vehicles in Tunis’ distant suburb of Mhamdia, a small group of teenagers in blue uniforms stop to talk with locals every few steps. The teens are Tunisian Scouts and they are giving 60-second talks on personal safety measures — mask-wearing, physical distancing, handwashing — people can take to protect against COVID-19 infection. Some passersby stand and listen intently, nodding in agreement.www.forbes.com