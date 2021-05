The Blues and Avalanche will meet in the playoffs for the first time in 20 years. St. Louis, just two years removed from a Stanley Cup championship, could have their hands full against a Colorado team that just won the President's Trophy. — Ideally things would line up similarly for the Colorado Avalanche as the last time they faced the St. Louis Blues in the playoffs. The only other playoff series between these teams was the 2001 Western Conference Final, which ended with a Colorado win in five games. The Avalanche had won the President’s Trophy that season as well and eventually went on to win the Stanley Cup. Are the Avs destined for another championship run, or will a veteran Blues team crush their hopes early?