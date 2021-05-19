Gov. Whitmer Releases MI Blueprint for Comprehensive Student Recovery

LANSING -- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation marking May 3-7 as Teacher Appreciation Week. “Teachers always go the extra mile for their students, but through the COVID-19 pandemic they have gone above and beyond to adapt to online learning and support their students,” said Whitmer. “Every child in Michigan deserves a high-quality public education, and I am proud that my administration is working to make that possible by securing the largest investment in K-12 education in state history to empower teachers, help students learn, and keep everyone safe.”