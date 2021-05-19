newsbreak-logo
Gov. Whitmer Releases MI Blueprint for Comprehensive Student Recovery

jtv.tv
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer released the MI Blueprint for Comprehensive Student Recovery, guidance to help districts and schools create recovery plans that provide every Michigan student with the resources they need to thrive post-pandemic. The Blueprint provides evidence-based recommendations to address challenges across wellness, academics, school culture and climate, family and community engagement and postsecondary education. 

