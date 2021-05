The nine-episode untitled docuseries will chronicle the iconic NBA team's last foru decades, starting with Buss' father Jerry Buss' acquisition oft the team in 1979. The docuseries comes as HBO is developing a scripted drama based on the 1980s Showtime L.A. Lakers. Hulu says the docuseries will “offer a fresh and revealing look inside the legendary ‘Showtime’ era that saw the team win five NBA titles and turned the Forum into Hollywood’s hottest ticket throughout the 1980s,” in addition to covering the “high-stakes drama off the court and incredible successes of the Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal-led championship teams, as well as the cultural impact of the Lakers franchise and rebirth of the team, culminating with the 2020 NBA championship led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.”