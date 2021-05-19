On Brown v. Board anniversary, white Americans must still wrestle with legacy of racism

Which level of unpacking and understanding race are you on?. This is the most important part and the first step of combatting racism! This is the first step, simply overcoming the fear of the race conversation and choosing to talk about the issues! It’s about walking out of white denial and opening up the conversation to growth. It’s feeling that knot in your stomach, the fear of saying something racist, and overcoming the avoidance of simply feeling uncomfortable. Its when you ask questions like: Did my family own slaves? Why are so many BIPOC people poor? What are some of my harbored opinions about black men? Black women? What are Indigenous reservations in America like? What books or movies do I watch centered in BIPOC narratives?