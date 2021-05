This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. A Kaiser Family Foundation Vaccine Monitor poll released Wednesday revealed many Hispanics who are unvaccinated want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine but have had trouble accessing it. One in three unvaccinated Latino adults said they wanted to get vaccinated as soon as they could, twice the amount of unvaccinated white adults (16 percent) and Black adults (17 percent). Meanwhile 17 percent of unvaccinated Hispanics said they wouldn’t get the shot compared to 34 percent of whites and 26 percent of Blacks. What’s problematic for unvaccinated Hispanics is that 35 percent of them fear immigration consequences if they get the shot. The Associated Press.