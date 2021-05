Bustling activity and improvements are expected in City of Oswego neighborhoods again this year. More than 25 City of Oswego neighborhood groups have been awarded ORA grants for neighborhood improvements, a big rebound since 2020 when the grip of COVID-19 was tightest. In anticipation of this year's revitalization activities, the Richard S. Shineman Foundation has awarded the Oswego Renaissance Association (ORA) a $150,000 grant for 2021. What started as a $45,000 grant for the development of a strategy for restoring Oswego's neighborhoods in 2013, has grown to more than $3.86M in focused restoration and improvements in scores of neighborhood blocks in the City of Oswego.