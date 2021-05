LYNDONVILLE — Satellite Gallery is hosting a tribute art show to Native American artist Pete Miles, who passed away in February. Miles made his home and his art for the past four decades in his hand-built stone house in Burke Hollow. He was a prolific artist, painter, sculptor, woodworker, and welder. A proud member of the Sac and Fox tribe, he made frequent journeys to Stroud, Oklahoma to attend the annual Pow Wow. Many of his paintings and sculptures reflect his Native American roots and the struggles of his people. Too large to display at the gallery, they remain fixtures in his house and studio.