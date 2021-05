You should know by now that I am a rather large fan of crossovers here on the blog and today, we are taking a look at some amazing fan art that is an unexpected mashup of video games, but certainly not an unwanted one. Two franchises that seem as far apart as you can get would be the sweet and colourful platformer series Super Mario and the serious, stealth focused Metal Gear Solid franchise. Twitter user @Stoic_Miiverse decided to mashup these know well known game series’ in an epic piece of fan art. Not only that, but the characters used in the fan art are the princesses of the Mario series- Peach and Daisy.