Minorities

The "iCarly" Cast and Crew Speak Out in Support of Laci Mosley Against Racist Trolls

By Carolyn Twersky
seventeen.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleThe iCarly cast and crew are joining forces to stand up for actress Laci Mosley after racist trolls attacked the actress over her role in the show's reboot. Following the announcement of the show's June 17th premiere date, some people took to social media to attack Laci, saying she was replacing Jennette McCurdy who played Sam on the original show. Laci took to her Instagram Stories to say that she isn't replacing Jennette, but is playing a new character, Harper. "Jennette McCurdy is a very wonderful person. I've never met her, but it's no shade," she said, ending her video by telling the trolls to "get the f*ck out of my comments with this f*cking racist ass bullsh*t."

