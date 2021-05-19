newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

All of Central Texas under marginal risk of severe storms

By Zack Shields
fox7austin.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas - The Storm Prediction Center has all of Central Texas is under a marginal risk of severe storms this afternoon and evening. The threat is low for large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. There is a moderate risk of flooding from Austin to La Grange as the rain...

www.fox7austin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
La Grange, TX
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Central Texas#Tornadoes#Extreme Weather#Severe Storms#Severe Flooding#Texas Storms#Texas Flooding#Wapp#Fox#Potential Flooding#Winds#Light Rain#7 Day Weather Information#Roadways#Fayette County#Radar#Waterproof Containers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Environment
Related
Texas GovernmentKCBD

Numerous state resources activated as severe weather, flash flooding threatens much of Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today rostered and activated numerous state resources ahead of severe weather and flash flooding that is expected to impact much of Texas over the next few days. As severe storms move across our state from West Texas, throughout the week, they are expected to bring very large hail, damaging winds, flash flooding, river flooding, and the potential for tornados.
Travis County, TXclaimspages.com

Severe Weather Statement in Travis County, Texas

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Travis County Texas Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Lake Travis, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Texas GovernmentKLTV

Gov. Abbott activates state resources as severe weather, flash flooding impacts state

AUSTIN - Gov. Greg Abbott today rostered and activated numerous state resources ahead of severe weather and flash flooding that is expected to impact much of Texas over the next few days. As severe storms move across our state from West Texas, throughout the week, they are expected to bring very large hail, damaging winds, flash flooding, river flooding, and the potential for tornados.
Travis County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Travis, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Lake Travis, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Travis; Williamson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WILLIAMSON AND WESTERN TRAVIS COUNTIES At 128 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lago Vista, or 11 miles west of Anderson Mill, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Pflugerville, Anderson Mill, Windemere, Leander, Lakeway, Lago Vista, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills, Hudson Bend, The Hills, Rollingwood, Barton Creek, Shady Hollow, Mansfield Dam, Jonestown, Briarcliff and Point Venture. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Texas LifestylePosted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Texas Businessexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Texas Carsweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Travis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 08:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Travis The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Hays County in south central Texas Central Travis County in south central Texas * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 1109 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Austin, Buda, Tanglewood Forest, West Lake Hills, Rollingwood, Bear Creek, Barton Creek, Shady Hollow, Manchaca, Sunset Valley, San Leanna, Hays, Lost Creek, and Camp Mabry. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Texas StateFireEngineering.com

TX Wildfire Risk is Higher Because of Winter Freeze

Experts warn that February’s winter freeze left behind a lot of dead and dried out plants that could go up in smoke during the hotter summer months, increasing the risk for wildfire in the western parts of Travis County. “Our winter storm definitely left extra dead vegetation on the ground,”...
Travis County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Travis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Travis SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN TRAVIS COUNTY UNTIL 930 PM CDT At 842 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cypress Mill, or 12 miles northwest of Dripping Springs, moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Austin, Leander, Lakeway, Lago Vista, Hudson Bend, The Hills, Mansfield Dam, Jonestown, Briarcliff, Point Venture and Volente. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Texas.
Texas GovernmentKVUE

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area. Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 49,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central...
Posted by
Community Impact Austin

Assessing true damage to Hill Country landscapes to take time

As the Texas Hill Country moves further into spring, reminders of this year’s winter storm remain prevalent among residential lawns and commercial landscapes of western Travis County. Dead hedges, decaying succulents and frazzled palms are a common site. And now experts in the landscape, nursery and garden industry are totaling...