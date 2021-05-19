newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Overwatch Anniversary 2021 Skins Have Neat Easter Eggs

By Jack O'Dwyer
dbltap.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSome eagle-eyed Overwatch fans and players have been making connections between the recently released skins and popular culture. Blizzard announced that the Overwatch Anniversary 2021 event will run from Tuesday, May 18 through to Tuesday, June 8—three full weeks of celebratory content. Of course, what party would be complete without gifts and prizes? Players have the chance to earn five unique legendary skins for their favorite heroes for the duration of the event.

