Podcasts can be lifesavers for tweens and their parents. Particularly when it comes to striking that difficult balance between reducing screen time while also staying entertained. Tweens are sort of the perfect audience for podcasts, in a way, because they’re old enough to concentrate on a story without needing constant visual aids. By the time a kid hits that precious tween age of nine to 11 years old, they can generally focus on something for 30-45 minutes without difficulty. But, unlike teens, this age group is still young enough to listen to their parents’ advice or recommendations.