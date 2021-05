Don’t ditch those masks just yet, State College visitors and residents. Despite a recent change in COVID-19 guidance on both a state and national level, which now allows for fully vaccinated people to go without masks both indoors and out, the State College Borough still has an ordinance in effect that requires such masks. In other words, yes, you do still need to wear a mask indoors in the borough or outdoors when it’s crowded — or risk a $300 fine.