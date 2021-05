The Alexandria girls golf team is 5-for-5 now in Central Lakes Conference meets after cruising to a win at the Rich Springs Golf Club on Monday. “We were not necessarily pleased with some of our individual performances, yet our place finishes were consistent with previous conference meets,” head coach Tim Zupfer said. “In other words, the scores were generally higher than normal for most of the field. Putting was not our strong suit today. The greens were quick, but we were a little too careful at times. We needed to trust our speed and lines a little more. We did manage to navigate the course reasonably well, with very few penalty shots.”