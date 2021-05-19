Midday Nowcast: Sun and Clouds Across the Alabama Landscape
Another day with a mix of sun and clouds, warm temperatures, and breezy conditions at times. Temperatures will again surge into the 80s this afternoon and easterly winds continue to blow in the 10-20 mph. Rain chances are near zero for much of the state, but a few stray showers are certainly possible across West Alabama, near the Mississippi line. Tonight will feature passing clouds and mild temperatures with lows in the 60s.www.alabamawx.com