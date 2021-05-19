newsbreak-logo
Violent Crimes

Cash Gernon: Murder suspect accused of returning two hours after kidnapping Cash Gernon and standing over twin brother

By Justin Vallejo
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 2 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lZbfS_0a4WvAaR00

New video shows the man suspected of kidnapping and killing Cash Gernon allegedly return to hover over the 4-year-old’s twin brother before fleeing the Texas home.

Surveillance footage obtained by DailyMail.com allegedly shows the suspect who abducted Gernon from his crib return hours later and stand over Carter Gernon. Appearing to be startled, the man fled the room and left the child unharmed.

Police arrested 18-year-old Darriynn Brown in connection with the Saturday murder. He has been charged with kidnapping and theft, with additional charges pending the outcome of forensic results.

Cash was first grabbed about 5 am local time on the morning of 15 May, according to his mother. He was found dead by a jogger around about 1 hour and 45 minutes later, with wounds police said were made with an “edged weapon” in a “violent death”.

Around the same time the lifeless body of Cash was discovered eight blocks away from the family’s Mountain Creek home, the intruder is allegedly seen approaching his brother.

Monica Sherrod, 39, who says she is the guardian of the twins, told DailyMail.com that she identified the man in the video to police as Mr Brown.

“Other footage shows him returning at 7 am. It seemed he was spooked by someone she told the outlet, fighting back tears.

“It chills me to think that he could have been coming back for Carter.”

In describing the surveillance footage, Ms Sherrod says the suspect was a brother of her son’s friend but that she didn’t know why he would allegedly target the home.

“It shows him taking the blanket off Cash and shows him snatching him and running with him while he is still asleep,” she told DailyMail.com.

“He stares at him for a minute. I have watched it over and over again. I can’t watch it anymore.”

