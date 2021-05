Storm Lake blanks Spirit Lake 2-0 to improve to 3-6 on the season. The Tornadoes had chance early on but could not connect as the teams worked to a scoreless deadlock throughout much of the first half. The Tornadoes would push the only goal into the back of the first half with 22:56 to go. The goal was scored by Nelly Cortez (her first of the season) and was assisted by Andrea Gomez (her first assist of the season). That goal gave the Tornadoes the 1-0 lead at the half.