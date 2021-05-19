2 arrested after meth, marijuana, ‘mojo’, crack cocaine reportedly found in SUV
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Two men have been arrested in Natchitoches Parish after a number of different drugs were reportedly found in their SUV. The sheriff’s office believes the two were selling drugs throughout Campti and the north Natchitoches Parish area. Officials say on May 13, narcotics agents saw a red Chevy Suburban parked against the flow of traffic on Lake Drive in Campti. Someone, later identified as Fredrick Hall, 19, was sitting in the passenger seat, but there was no driver.www.ksla.com