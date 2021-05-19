2 arrested after meth, marijuana, ‘mojo’, crack cocaine reportedly found in SUV

According to a Task Force official, On 5/12/2021 Agents assigned to the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop on a 2015 Nissan Altima near the intersection of Rapides Dr. and Airport Rd. Upon contact, the driver was identified as, Charles McCray, 26, and the passenger as, Ladiashia Scott, 26, both of Natchitoches. Agents learned that McCray and Scott both had active warrants through the NPSO. As the investigation continued, Scott provided verbal and written consent to search her vehicle. While searching the vehicle, Agents located approximately 1,027 blue tablets labeled suspected to be Alprazolam (Xanax). McCray advised Agents that Scott did not have any knowledge of the suspected narcotics that were located.