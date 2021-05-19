newsbreak-logo
Economy

BlackRock’s climate views put it center stage in Exxon boardroom fight

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON/BOSTON (Reuters) – Top asset manager BlackRock could determine the outcome of a proxy fight between Exxon Mobil and a hedge fund seeking to reshape the oil giant’s board and future direction. Exxon’s 12 directors are up for election on May 26, in a vote that offers a high profile...

Businesshartenergy.com

Exxon Mobil Under Pressure in Fight over Board of Directors

Influential proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) on May 14 threw its weight behind a small hedge fund's three dissident directors for Exxon Mobil Corp.’s board in a decision that could affect the outcome of a bitter corporate battle. Activist fund Engine No.1 has taken aim at Exxon Mobil’s board...
Businessoilandgas360.com

Exxon faces proxy fight launched by new activist firm Engine No. 1

A new investment firm is taking aim at one of corporate America’s most iconic brands and pressing energy giant Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N to overhaul itself by focusing more on clean energy to improve its financial performance. Engine No. 1 is being supported by pension fund California State Teachers’ Retirement...
Businesskitco.com

Exxon under pressure as ISS backs Engine No. 1 nominees in board fight

BOSTON (Reuters) -Influential proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) on Friday threw its weight behind a small hedge fund's nominations for Exxon Mobil's board in a decision that could affect the outcome of a bitter corporate battle. Activist fund Engine No.1 has taken aim at Exxon's board and decision making...
Industryslashdot.org

Exxon Uses Big Tobacco's Playbook To Downplay the Climate Crisis, Says Study

For decades, ExxonMobil has deployed Big Tobacco-like propaganda to downplay the gravity of the climate crisis, shift blame onto consumers and protect its own interests, according to a Harvard University study published Thursday. The peer-reviewed study found that Exxon (XOM) publicly equates demand for energy to an indefinite need for fossil fuels, casting the company as merely a passive supplier working to meet that demand. The study used machine learning and algorithms to uncover trends in more than 200 public and internal Exxon documents between 1972 and 2019. "These patterns mimic the tobacco industry's documented strategy of shifting responsibility away from corporations -- which knowingly sold a deadly product while denying its harms -- and onto consumers," the study concludes. "ExxonMobil has used language to subtly yet systematically frame public discourse."
EconomyGizmodo

Exxon Blames You for Climate Change

Over the past few decades, oil companies have largely shifted away from climate denial. Now, you can. the energy giants openly acknowledge that climate change is happening, but their new messaging tends to leave a bad taste in my mouth. A new, first-of-its-kind study by Harvard researchers Geoffrey Supran and Naomi Oreskes explains why: The new language makes it seem like climate change is our fault, not theirs.
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Will Exxon’s Big Bet On Guyana Pay Off?

ExxonMobil is one of the few global energy supermajors which for some time resisted the energy transition which is underway and will eventually lead to peak oil demand and ultimately sharply lower fossil fuel prices. After a bruising 2020 which saw Exxon, once the world’s third-largest listed company at the end of the 1990s, described as a zombie corporation the energy super major embarked on a new path. This includes rolling out a plan to manage the energy transition and push for a carbon-neutral global economy to check global warming as well as a focus on more profitable assets. By November 2020 Exxon had announced it planned to focus capital spending on those assets which will deliver the highest possible returns. That saw the global supermajor list Brazil, Guyana, and the Permian Basin as priorities in its 2021 capital budget of $16 billion to $19 billion.
BusinessUS News and World Report

BlackRock Ups Boardroom Pressure as Annual Meetings Get Going

BOSTON/LONDON (Reuters) -BlackRock voted against more company directors and backed more shareholder resolutions in the first quarter than a year earlier, as the world's biggest asset manager looks to push boards to do more on climate and other sustainability issues. The information from the $9 trillion New York-based money manager...
Businessbloomberglaw.com

BlackRock Backs Climate Proposals With Key Votes Looming

BlackRock Inc. disclosed that over the first three months of the year, it voted for a majority of shareholder proposals advocating sustainability-related changes at the companies whose shares it holds. But with key votes looming at major polluters, including oil heavyweight Exxon Mobil Corp., activists say that the firm’s true climate commitments haven’t yet been tested.
Texas Governmentktwb.com

Texas governor backs Exxon Mobil petition in climate case

(Reuters) – The governor of Texas in an unusual move on Thursday asked the state’s Supreme Court to accept an Exxon Mobil Corp petition seeking to reverse a state court decision in a climate change case. California municipal officials sued Exxon and other energy companies in 2017 seeking damages for...
Energy IndustryInvestor's Business Daily

New Oil Barons Strike It $329 Billion Richer On Powerful Rally

"Clean energy" might get all the attention. But this year, investors in traditional S&P 500 energy stocks are getting filthy rich — to the tune of $329 billion just this year — even as they're just 3% of the index. All 23 stocks in the S&P 500 energy sector, including...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Exxon, BP Lead Big Oil Victory in Supreme Court Climate Case

Exxon Mobil Corp., BP Plc, and other energy giants triumphed Monday in an arcane but consequential U.S. Supreme Court case that gives the industry a chance to gain the upper hand in climate litigation nationwide. The justices ruled 7-1 that a federal appeals court should have considered a full suite...
Energy Industrymining.com

Ganfeng Lithium mulls opening battery plant in Argentina

China’s Ganfeng Lithium, one of the world’s top producers of the commodity used in electric vehicle batteries, has inked an initial deal to explore setting up a batteries plant in Argentina. The Chinese company, which counts automakers Tesla and BMW among its customers, is developing the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine project...
Energy IndustryThe Guardian

Eco investors turn up the heat on Shell over climate target

Shell is braced for its largest climate rebellion this week as shareholders face the choice between backing the oil giant’s carbon-cutting plans or siding with an activist investor who is calling for tougher emissions targets. With its annual meeting planned for Tuesday, the Anglo-Dutch company has called on its investors...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Amazon Co-founds The Climate Pledge, Setting Goal to Meet the Paris Agreement 10 Years Early

WASHINGTON, D.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2019-- Today, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Global Optimism announced The Climate Pledge, a commitment to meet the Paris Agreement 10 years early. Amazon today becomes the first signatory of this pledge. The Climate Pledge calls on signatories to be net zero carbon across their businesses by 2040—a decade ahead of the Paris Accord’s goal of 2050.
Energy IndustryThe Daily Star

Solar power plant in Manikganj starts commercial operation

A 35MW solar power plant in Manikganj has gone into commercial operation, supplying electricity to the national grid. "The plant has been supplying electricity to the national grid since it started its commercial operation in March this year," said Imran Chowdhury, country head of Sungrow Power Supply Company Ltd, who also worked for the project as engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor.
Energy Industryjacksonvillefreepress.com

U.S. Pipeline Issues Overshadow Crude Oil Inventory Report

U.S. figures showing a slight drain on commercial crude oil inventories kept upward pressure on oil prices Wednesday, though the market was more focused on the immediate impacts of the Colonial Pipeline outage, analysts said. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported commercial crude oil levels declined some 400,000 barrels during...