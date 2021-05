Case counts decreased for the third week in a row, with 18,183 new cases of COVID-19 reported this week, 21% less than last week. The statewide COVID-19 total case count now stands at 1,172,288. Across the state, 20 counties saw their weekly cases increase (same as last week), while 46 counties saw decreases (compared to 47 last week), and one county saw no change. Pennsylvania dropped to the fifth highest growth in cases per 100,000, with Michigan, Minnesota, Colorado, and Maine making up the top four.