Tory Lanez is accused of attacking Love & Hip Hop star Prince Michael Harty at a Miami Nightclub. According to TMZ, the reality star claims Tory "reignited their longstanding beef" earlier this month at club Vendome on South Beach. Prince reportedly told authorities he was at his table around 4 a.m. last Monday (May 3) when he was approached by Tory and then struck on the left side of his face. He claims that after Tory punched him, the rapper ran out of the club and took off in a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van.