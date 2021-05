McDonald’s will raise the minimum hourly wage at its corporate-owned restaurants, as fast-food workers in 15 major US cities plan a strike to demand all staff within the company receive at least $15 an hour.The company announced on Thursday that hourly wages for employees at company-owned locations would rise to $11 to $17, and starting wages for shift managers will be raised to at least $15 to $20 per hour, based on restaurant location.Employees in a majority of the roughly 14,000 McDonald’s restaurants that are independently owned – not corporate-owned – will not see the wage hikes. The...