newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Twins' Michael Pineda: Could require IL stint

CBS Sports
 1 hour ago

Pineda (thigh) could require time on the injured list, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Pineda was slated to start Tuesday's game against the White Sox but was pushed back after he underwent a thigh procedure. While the right-hander could resume throwing Thursday, the Twins could clear up a roster spot by placing Pineda on the injured list. Lewis Thorpe will start Game 1 of a doubleheader Thursday, while Bailey Ober could also remain in the rotation if Pineda misses time.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Pineda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#St Paul#Twins#The White Sox#Game#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPioneer Press

Alex Kirilloff’s first two career home runs lead Twins past Royals

In another park, the ball Alex Kirilloff hit to the center field warning track, the one that traveled 404 feet and had a .970 expected batting average, the one which got the Target Field crowd buzzing, could have been the rookie’s first career home run. Not Target Field. So Kirilloff...
MLBsemoball.com

Twins put Buxton on 10-day IL with hip strain

DETROIT (AP) -- Outfielder Byron Buxton was put on the 10-day injured list by the Minnesota Twins with a strained right hip. The Twins also announced before Friday's game at Detroit that they have selected the contract of outfielder Trevor Larnach from Triple-A St. Paul. The injury interrupts a stellar...
MLBPosted by
WGAU

LEADING OFF: Twins' Buxton, Reds' Votto added to IL

A look at what's happening around the majors Saturday:. Byron Buxton’s breakout season has been put on pause — a disappointing turn for the Minnesota Twins’ oft-injured center fielder. Buxton was added to the 10-day injured list Friday with a strained right hip. The 27-year-old is hitting .370 with nine...
MLBfox9.com

Twins activate Miguel Sano from IL, Alex Kirilloff out with bad wrist

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Twins continue their series against the Texas Rangers Wednesday night at Target Field, and while they’re getting a first baseman back, they’re losing an outfielder for an extended time. The Twins announced Wednesday they’ve reinstated Miguel Sano from the 10-day injured list. Sano hurt his hamstring...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Twins OF Byron Buxton heads to IL with hip injury

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is headed to the 10-day injured list with a right hip strain, the team announced Friday. Buxton was off to a hot start for the struggling Twins (11-19), hitting .370 with nine home runs, 17 RBIs and five stolen bases through 24 games. The Twins...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Pineda scheduled to start as Minnesota hosts Texas

Texas Rangers (15-17, fourth in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (11-18, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jordan Lyles (1-2, 7.39 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Twins: Michael Pineda (2-1, 2.31 ERA, .92 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Nate Lowe and the Rangers will take on the...
MLBPioneer Press

Twins examining rotation plans with Michael Pineda’s wrist in mind

The Twins haven’t named their starters for the last two games of their series against Texas, assessing their options as Michael Pineda recovers after being struck by a comebacker in his last start. Pineda was hit on the wrist on Friday and afterward said his wrist “felt a little weird,...
MLBvegasodds.com

MLB Picks: Royals vs Twins Prediction, Odds (Apr 30)

The Twins are 3-7 when playing at home this season. Friday night begins a three-game series between division rivals as the Kansas City Royals (15-8) take on the Minnesota Twins (8-15). Both teams had the day off on Thursday. In their last series, the Royals split a short, two-game series...
MLBMLB

Arraez to concussion IL; Gordon back up

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins placed utility man Luis Arraez on the seven-day injured list on Tuesday with a concussion after he was pulled following the sixth inning of Minnesota's 6-5 victory over the Rangers on Monday. Arraez had a headache and a sore neck, manager Rocco Baldelli said, a result...
MLBRotowire

MLB Betting: Thursday Best Bets

This article is part of our MLB Betting series. The season is a month old, which means we have a small sample of data to work with here. For example, if you simply bet the money line every game on whoever was facing the Tigers, you would be doing pretty well, even with only mediocre odds.
MLBMLB

Notes: Sanó nearly ready; Pineda uncertain

MINNEAPOLIS -- The power packed into Miguel Sanó's muscular frame was on full display before Monday's series opener against the Rangers, as he handled the velocity machine with ease during a pregame session on the field. Ball after ball pelted Target Field's upper deck, with a handful of hard liners even shot to right field.
MLBThe Dickinson Press

Twins’ bullpen coughs up another lead in 10-inning loss to Rangers

A game against an out-of-division opponent in early May doesn’t always get the juices flowing, but the Minnesota Twins’ game against the Texas Rangers on Thursday, May 6, was the kind they needed to win if they’re to recover from a potentially catastrophic April. They came close but couldn’t close...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Rain could derail final game of Twins' weekend series at Detroit Tigers

The Twins play the final game of a weekend series at Detroit on Sunday. With rain drizzling at Comerica Park and not forecasted to stop until around 6 p.m., the 12:10 p.m. start is looking a little suspect. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said pregame the teams planned to meet at noon to discuss how to proceed.
MLBNew York Post

Michael Pineda, J.A. Happ are intriguing trade pieces if Twins keep flailing

Kenta Maeda finished second for the AL Cy Young last year. Jose Berrios perennially appears a pitcher talented enough to win the award. But the Twins’ best two starters this year arguably are former Yankees J.A. Happ and Michael Pineda. They are scheduled to start Wednesday and Thursday to close...
Gamblingrotoballer.com

Daily MLB DFS Value Plays for FanDuel, DraftKings for 5/6/21 (Premium Content)

All other Premium Tools can be accessed on the premium dashboard. It's a Day Baseball Day! With so many games happening in the afternoon, DraftKings has turned the main slate into an afternoon slate. There's nothing quite like day baseball, but we should also be prepared for some players who played extra innings yesterday or had a late finish to sit during the day games today, which means there's an opportunity for added value. The slate is littered with strong pitching options at the top like Gerrit Cole, Brandon Woodruff, Zack Wheeler, and even, gasp, Danny Duffy. If you're going to want to pay up for any of those guys or even Nathan Eovaldi against the Tigers, you're going to need to find value pieces elsewhere.
MLBpitcherlist.com

DFS Plays of the Day – April 30

Today features a 14-game slate, with no weather playing a major role. 7:05 p.m. EST starts today’s DFS fun. The pitching is a little top-heavy, so deciding from a plethora of bats will be key. The difficult part will be finding the appropriate matchups to exploit and values to stash away. Good luck and have a happy weekend!
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins' Byron Buxton optimistic he'll be off IL and back in lineup in a month

CHICAGO – Being on the injured list, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said, can feel like "the end of the world." But not for Byron Buxton. The American League Player of the Month for April has been on the 10-day list for a week because of a right hip strain, but Buxton's injury history makes him well-versed in how to handle such setbacks.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins swept by White Sox, fall 10 games out of first place

CHICAGO – The Twins arrived at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday with a chance to make up ground on the American League Central-leading White Sox. Three games later, it's a double digit debacle. The Twins fell 11 games under .500 and 10 games behind Chicago after a 4-2 loss on...