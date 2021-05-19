Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Traveling with team

It’s the end of NHL’s Regular Season and the Pittsburgh Penguins got to finish on their Home Ice, hosting the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. The Top and Bottom Teams in the East faced off. Max Lagace started in the net. Casey Desmith and Tristan Jarry both getting some time off to deal with injuries before the Playoffs. It was a quiet First Period. In the Second, Freddy Gaudreau steals the puck and Jeff Carter in the paint gets his 17th goal of the Season, his 6th with the Pens. The puck bounces off the stick just enough to find the back of the net for the only Goal of the Game.