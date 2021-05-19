Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Traveling with team

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleMalkin (knee) will join the Penguins on the road ahead of Thursday's Game 3 clash, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports. Malkin -- who is dealing with a right knee injury per Rob Rossi of The Athletic -- should be considered a game-time call, at best, for Thursday's contest. Until the Russian is cleared to play, Jeff Carter will remain in the second-line center spot alongside Jared McCann and Kasperi Kapanen. Even once cleared to play, it's hard to imagine Malkin will be 100 percent, yet he remains one of the best players in the league and will no doubt improve the Penguins' depth once back in the lineup.

