WASHINGTON – The US Department of Agriculture on May 12, in its initial wheat supply-and-demand forecasts for 2021-22 as presented in the May World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, projected the carryover of wheat on June 1, 2022, at 774 million bus, down 98 million bus, or 11%, from an upwardly revised 872 million bus forecast for 2021 and compared with 1,028 million bus in 2000. If the forecast is realized, the 2022 carryover would be the lowest in seven years. The average of pre-report trade estimates for the 2022 carryover was 730 million bus.