Judge to reinstate ousted Milwaukee police chief in 45 days

[Kenosha, Wi] – Clyde McLemore is the founder of the Black Lives Matter chapter in Lake County, Illinois. He was falsely charged on February 20th, 2021 by District Attorney Graveley with attempted battery to a law enforcement officer — a felony — and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. If convicted, McLemore could be imprisoned up to three years. This is clearly a targeted attack on another Black freedom fighter. These charges are distorting the truth and only serve to put a halt to the Black Liberation movement as we have seen so many times in the past. The Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression unconditionally stands with Clyde McLemore and against these unjust, racially motivated charges.