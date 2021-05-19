newsbreak-logo
Wisconsin Government

Judge to reinstate ousted Milwaukee police chief in 45 days

Daily Jefferson County Union
 1 hour ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A judge said Wednesday that he will reinstate ousted Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales to his post in 45 days unless Morales' attorneys and the city settle their legal fight over his job. “If you can't get it settled within the 45 days, then my order goes...

