Comedian Paul Mooney Has Died At 79

kgou.org
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleComedian and writer Paul Mooney has died. Often referred to as the "godfather of modern Black comedy," a title he embraced, Mooney died after suffering a heart attack at his home in Oakland, CA. He was 79. His death was reported on Twitter by his friend Roland Martin. Mooney spent...

www.kgou.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Murphy
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Michael Richards
Person
Sam Cooke
Person
Richard Pryor
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
David Alan Grier
Person
Redd Foxx
Person
Spike Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Sanford And Son#Black Comedy#Npr#Seinfeld#Buddy Holly Story#Comedian#Humor#Searing Wit#Stage#Saturday Night Live#Sketches#Hollywood Shuffle#Oakland
