SMHS moves graduation back to gymnasium
Officials at the St. Maries High School say that they will return to tradition by hosting this year’s graduation in the gymnasium. Principal, John Cordell, said that the school previously planned to host the ceremony at the football field while the state was still in stage 3 of Governor Little’s Rebound Plan. Now that the state has returned to stage 4, which allows any size gathering, the school plans to host the event with currently no restrictions.www.gazetterecord.com