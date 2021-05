A nearly 25-year veteran of the Haverhill Police force is slated to be formally sworn in as deputy police chief tomorrow morning. Capt. Stephen J. Doherty Jr. was reportedly promoted this week by Mayor James J. Fiorentini. There has not yet been a public release detailing the appointment from the mayor’s office despite the mayor’s promise in January to fill the vacancy using a process that he called “open, transparent and, above all, fair.” Similarly, despite WHAV’s request, the mayor this week withheld immediate release of the names of five developers vying to redevelop parcels on Merrimack Street. The mayor told WHAV he has 10 days to respond to requests under the state’s public records law—a legal interpretation WHAV News vigorously disputes.