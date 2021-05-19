newsbreak-logo
Rhinelander celebrates history, community and Hodags with week-long events

By Kailin Schumacher
WSAW
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - May 21 will be declared as ‘Hodag Day’ by Gov. Tony Evers and Rhinelander Mayor Chris Frederickson to conclude the first Hodag Heritage Days week. Throughout the week, the Hodag Heritage Days have featured art contests, scavenger hunts, Hodag decoration contests, Hodag heritage videos, and city-wide Hodag foods and beverages. At the end of the week, the city will host a “parked parade” and a Hodag Day designation ceremony.

