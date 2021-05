This year marks the third and final season of FX’s groundbreaking series Pose, which was co-created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals. The drama, which premiered in 2015, broke ground with the largest transgender cast in TV history as it put the spotlight on the underground ballroom culture that thrived during the 1980s and ’90s in New York. In addition, Pose moved the needle for LGBTQ representation — specifically queer people of color — as it gave opportunities in front of and behind the camera to those communities.