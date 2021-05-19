newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas Cars

Flood Advisory issued for Cameron by NWS

weather.gov
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 11:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CAMERON AND SOUTHEASTERN WILLACY COUNTIES At 1119 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Harlingen, San Benito, Los Fresnos, Rancho Viejo, Rio Hondo, Arroyo City, Laureles, Olmito, Cameron Park, La Paloma, Port Of Brownsville, Port Mansfield, Downtown Brownsville, Southmost, Brownsville, San Perlita, Lincoln Park, Lozano, Rio Hondo High School and Rio Hondo Elementary School. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, TX
City
Cameron, TX
City
Los Fresnos, TX
City
Cameron Park, TX
City
San Benito, TX
City
Rancho Viejo, TX
City
Port Mansfield, TX
City
Rio Hondo, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Harlingen, TX
County
Cameron County, TX
City
Lozano, TX
Local
Texas Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Thunderstorms#Flood Advisory#Rio Hondo High School#Doppler Radar#Severity#Southmost#Lincoln Park#Target Area#Downtown Brownsville#Deaths#Arroyo City#Vehicles#Laureles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cameron THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CAMERON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 115 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Brownsville.
Texas Carsweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Cameron County in Deep South Texas * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1241 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Holly Beach, or 8 miles southeast of Arroyo City, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Cameron County. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Inland Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Inland Cameron SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 315 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Beach Access Six to near Laguna Heights to 7 miles southwest of Brownsville Fire Department Station Seven. Movement was east at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Los Fresnos, Rancho Viejo, Rio Hondo, Arroyo City, Southmost, Olmito, Port Of Brownsville, Cameron Park, Laureles and Downtown Brownsville.
Brownsville, TXKRGV

Flood advisories remain in effect

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a flood advisory for west central Cameron County, southeastern Hidalgo County and southwestern Willacy County. The advisory will last until Saturday, May 15 at 2:45 p.m. Can't see the video? Click here. According to the NWS, some locations that will experience flooding...