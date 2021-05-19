Flood Advisory issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 11:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CAMERON AND SOUTHEASTERN WILLACY COUNTIES At 1119 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Harlingen, San Benito, Los Fresnos, Rancho Viejo, Rio Hondo, Arroyo City, Laureles, Olmito, Cameron Park, La Paloma, Port Of Brownsville, Port Mansfield, Downtown Brownsville, Southmost, Brownsville, San Perlita, Lincoln Park, Lozano, Rio Hondo High School and Rio Hondo Elementary School. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.