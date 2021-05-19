newsbreak-logo
Willacy County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Willacy by NWS

weather.gov
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Willacy FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CAMERON AND SOUTHEASTERN WILLACY COUNTIES At 1119 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Harlingen, San Benito, Los Fresnos, Rancho Viejo, Rio Hondo, Arroyo City, Laureles, Olmito, Cameron Park, La Paloma, Port Of Brownsville, Port Mansfield, Downtown Brownsville, Southmost, Brownsville, San Perlita, Lincoln Park, Lozano, Rio Hondo High School and Rio Hondo Elementary School. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cameron, Hidalgo, Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Cameron; Hidalgo; Willacy A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL HIDALGO...WESTERN CAMERON AND SOUTHWESTERN WILLACY COUNTIES At 111 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over San Carlos Elementary School, or near Elsa, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Edinburg, Harlingen, Raymondville, Elsa, Edcouch, Santa Rosa, Lyford, Palmhurst, La Villa and North McAllen. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cameron, Hidalgo, Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Cameron; Hidalgo; Willacy A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL HIDALGO...WESTERN CAMERON AND SOUTHWESTERN WILLACY COUNTIES At 111 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over San Carlos Elementary School, or near Elsa, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Edinburg, Harlingen, Raymondville, Elsa, Edcouch, Santa Rosa, Lyford, Palmhurst, La Villa and North McAllen. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hidalgo, Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 13:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Brownsville. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hidalgo; Willacy The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Tornado Warning for East central Hidalgo County in Deep South Texas Northwestern Willacy County in Deep South Texas * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 130 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lasara Elementary School, or over Lasara, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Lyford, Lyford High School, Lyford Elementary School and Lyford City Hall around 135 PM CDT. Raymondville, Reber Memorial Library, Raymondville Fire Station, Raymondville Police Department, Raymondville High School and Raymondville Golf Course around 140 PM CDT. Yturria around 145 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Los Angeles Subdivision, Hargill Reservoir, Ranchette Estates and Stockholm. This includes the following highways Interstate Highway 69 E between mile markers 43 and 51. US Highway 77 between mile markers 760 and 762. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Willacy, Inland Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Willacy SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CAMERON AND SOUTHEASTERN WILLACY COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM CDT At 229 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Willamar to Lozano to Landrum. Movement was east at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Harlingen, San Benito, Los Fresnos, Rancho Viejo, Rio Hondo, Palm Valley, Los Indios, Arroyo City, Olmito and Port Of Brownsville.
Brownsville, TXKRGV

Flood advisories remain in effect

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a flood advisory for west central Cameron County, southeastern Hidalgo County and southwestern Willacy County. The advisory will last until Saturday, May 15 at 2:45 p.m. Can't see the video? Click here. According to the NWS, some locations that will experience flooding...
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 08:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM CDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rip Currents may remain elevated tonight and Monday.
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy .An upper level low pressure area over north central Mexico will continue to move slowly eastwards towards southern Texas today and Saturday. This low pressure area will continue to bring moist and unstable air in place over Deep South Texas maintaining the threat of rainfall over the region through tonight and Saturday. This system will then move into the lower Mississippi River Valley by Sunday which will allow for drier air to move into the region decreasing the rain chances. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of Deep South Texas, including the following areas, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy and Coastal Willacy. * Through Saturday evening. * Recent heavy rainfall occurred over the immediate lower Texas Coastline last night resulting in many areas receiving from 2 to 4 inches of rain during the overnight and early morning hours. This has saturated the ground across the coastal areas of mainly Willacy and Cameron Counties. Another round of rain is expected to start later this evening with periods of showers and thunderstorms expected during the overnight hours. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rainfall is possible across the eastern portions of Deep South Texas overnight into Saturday morning. Any heavy rain that occurs over a short period of time could cause flooding of low lying areas. * Low-lying and poorly-draining areas near the lower Texas coastline could experience flooding. Heavy rainfall over a short period of time could cause difficulty in driving. Motorists are urged to find alternative routes if flooded roadways are encountered.