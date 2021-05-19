Flood Advisory issued for Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy .An upper level low pressure area over north central Mexico will continue to move slowly eastwards towards southern Texas today and Saturday. This low pressure area will continue to bring moist and unstable air in place over Deep South Texas maintaining the threat of rainfall over the region through tonight and Saturday. This system will then move into the lower Mississippi River Valley by Sunday which will allow for drier air to move into the region decreasing the rain chances. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of Deep South Texas, including the following areas, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy and Coastal Willacy. * Through Saturday evening. * Recent heavy rainfall occurred over the immediate lower Texas Coastline last night resulting in many areas receiving from 2 to 4 inches of rain during the overnight and early morning hours. This has saturated the ground across the coastal areas of mainly Willacy and Cameron Counties. Another round of rain is expected to start later this evening with periods of showers and thunderstorms expected during the overnight hours. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rainfall is possible across the eastern portions of Deep South Texas overnight into Saturday morning. Any heavy rain that occurs over a short period of time could cause flooding of low lying areas. * Low-lying and poorly-draining areas near the lower Texas coastline could experience flooding. Heavy rainfall over a short period of time could cause difficulty in driving. Motorists are urged to find alternative routes if flooded roadways are encountered.