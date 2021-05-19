newsbreak-logo
AEW Dynamite Moves to TBS in 2022; Second Show Debuts in August

By Jude Terror
bleedingcool.com
 1 hour ago

In a massive announcement Wednesday, WarnerMedia and AEW announced that AEW Dynamite will move from TNT to TBS in 2022. No explanation is given, but it likely has something to do with Turner gaining the NHL broadcast rights, and may also help prevent Dynamite from being preempted during the NBA playoffs. However, while Dynamite isn't moving to TBS until 2022, they will debut a new one-hour show on Friday, August 13th at 10PM. And in addition to that, AEW will develop four new annual specials to air on TNT throughout the year, like PPVs, but for free.

