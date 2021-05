The Eastern Trailhead of the Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel officially reopened May 1 with a total of 56 parking spaces following a roughly three-week closure. Nelson County closed the portal in order to address ongoing issues with parking shortages as tens of thousands have flocked to the attraction since its opening in November. Of the two trailheads, the other being located in Waynesboro, the Afton-based entrance is considered to be the more accessible option for those with mobility issues due to the steeper grade on the western end.