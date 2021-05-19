Unpermitted brush fire sparks two-day Killington forest fire

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Sweet home offering many possibilities and amenities, convenience to City, income property/Airbnb or the perfect 2nd home minutes from to Killington, Pico and Chittenden Reservoir. A private 4 bed, 3 bath with gardens, orchards and views of Mt Killington, Mendon Brook and sunsets washing westward down the mountain. All three bathrooms have been updated with new pex plumbing, wiring, insulation, tiling and personal touches to make the most of the space. New laundry room has been refinished and replummed, while dining and living room are large open spaces with lots of light and stunning views. Brand new downstairs family room is cozy and comes with custom ceramic lined wood stove and access to refinished 2 car garage. Mechanical room has new breaker box, well maintained oil furnace, small workshop area and storage closets. Outdoor areas consist of two sheds, grill patio, fire pit and patio and fruit orchard with custom raised bed planter. Sunroom has been rebuilt and refinished and offers a relaxing spot to rest and observe the natural beauty of the seasons during most of the year.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Alison McCullough, Alison McCullough Real Estate at 802-747-4531</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Spacious 2 Bedroom condo in a grand historic building located across from lower Main Street Park and just a short walk to the downtown. Large handsome kitchen with tile floor is open to the dining area and adjoining living room which has tall ceilings and nice light. Good sized bedrooms with double closets, large bathroom with tile floor. Washer/dryer within the unit, basement storage and plenty of parking. Year round living or your Vermont retreat, this location is an easy drive to Killington or the lakes region.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Rebecca Woodard, Blue Ridge Real Estate at 802-747-4006</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Amazing opportunity to own 14 acres of private wooded land directly on the Mendon/Rutland Town border. The land has its own beautiful cut walking trail with a pond, a brook, and sunset views! This central location is under 20 minutes away from World Class skiing/riding at Killington Resort and, under 10 minutes away to local favorite Pico Ski Area. Also, close to V.A.S.T. snowmobile trail access, and the beautiful Chittenden Reservoir for swimming and kayaking. The property has a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch and two year-round guest cottages (1 and 2 bedroom). Enjoy deeded spring water for all 3 buildings. Benefit from the convenience of small city enjoyments alongside a multitude of outdoor activities this area has to offer. With some TLC this property has a lot to offer.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kerry Dismuke, Ski Country Real Estate at 800-877-5111</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Beautifully updated Victorian home offers 4 to 6 bedrooms with a newer kitchen on each floor and 3 1/2 redesigned baths. Absolutely gorgeous family home, with optional full accessory apartment on a large landscaped lot with established perennial beds. This home has been brought to it's true potential by a talented family! Parquet and wood flooring throughout. Close proximity to skiing, lakes, schools, parks and down town.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Betsy Franzoni, Franzoni Real Estate Company at 802-772-4509</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>