Salvage crews began removing fuel from SEACOR Power’s tanks on Monday, kicking off salvage operations for the overturned lift boat off the coast of Port Fourchon, Louisiana. Crews began arriving at the site over the weekend to familiarize themselves with the equipment to be used in the operation. Salvage crews are using a method called hot tapping, which uses pressure to allow for drilling into the fuel tanks and making a hose connection without ruining the integrity of the tank or causing pollution impacts.