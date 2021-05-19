Wednesday Addams Netflix Series Casts Jenna Ortega in Lead Role

Netflix has revealed a new slate of cast additions coming to Castlevania with the fourth and final season! After confirming that a fourth season was in the works shortly after the third had come to an end, Netflix had been keeping fairly quiet about the then in the works fourth season. This all changed earlier this Spring as Netflix confirmed that Season 4 of the much anticipate original anime series will be premiering later this May, and now there is all sorts of new information about Castlevania's new season as we get closer to this big premiere date.